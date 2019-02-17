Manchester United given glimmer of hope of double injury boost for Chelsea

Manchester United reportedly look to have been given the faintest glimmer of hope that Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard could return for the FA Cup game vs Chelsea tomorrow night.

The Red Devils were dealt that double injury blow ahead of the trip to face the Blues, but the Manchester Evening News now claims the pair were spotted going to the club’s training centre today.

While they insist this does not necessarily mean either will be back to play against Chelsea, it does serve as some reason for United fans to have optimism.

If the pair can make it back when the squad travels to London later today, that would be a huge boost to their hopes of a victory at Stamford Bridge.

United lost to Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final and would dearly love revenge this season, and this may be a good time to be playing the west Londoners.

Maurizio Sarri is struggling badly with CFC at the moment, with the team losing 6-0 at Manchester City last week.

Their home form has been a little better, but if Martial and Lingard can make it back, they can surely do serious damage to this Chelsea defence.