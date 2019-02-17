Manchester United hope three players are set to sign new contracts in coming weeks

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is reportedly hoping that three key first-team players will sign new contracts with the club in the coming weeks.

The trio in question are in-form forward Marcus Rashford and midfield pair Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, according to a report from the Times.

All three are important members of this squad at the moment, and keeping them tied down for the long run is surely a wise move.

Mata had perhaps been one who looked less likely to pen an extension with the Red Devils, as the Telegraph recently claimed he wasn’t keen on the offer currently on the table from the club.

However, it may be that things have now changed and fans will no doubt be relieved as the Spanish playmaker looks an experienced pro worth keeping around.

The former Chelsea man is a top creative talent and also a great character to have inside a dressing room that is otherwise young and inexperienced in some areas.