Manchester United to try record-breaking £90m package in bid to keep hold of star player

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer a historic £90million package to goalkeeper David de Gea in order to keep him at Old Trafford.

According to the Times, this would be the highest basic pay package in English football history as the Red Devils seem ready to go all out to tie the Spain international down.

ESPN have previously linked De Gea as a potential transfer target for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s clear the 28-year-old could play for pretty much any team in the world if he left United.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has been a crucial member of the United first-team since he joined and would be hard to replace, so it’s not too surprising the club seem ready to pay what it takes to keep hold of him, according to the Times.

Fans will hope this saga can be resolved soon, as De Gea will be entering the final year of his contract next season.

The Times add that MUFC hope to also keep hold of Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera with new contracts in the coming weeks.