Manchester United could offload duo to fund potential £280m summer transfer window spending spree

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make big changes to their squad in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Joao Felix and Tanguy Ndombele on their radar.

The Red Devils have made a fine recovery to a poor start to the season recently, but still look a little way off becoming genuine title contenders.

It is little surprise then, that the Daily Mirror are today reporting that the club could splash out large sums on targeting Juventus forward Dybala, Benfica wonderkid Felix and Lyon midfielder Ndombele.

While specific fees are not mentioned in the Mirror’s piece, these players have been linked with MUFC before in potential big-money moves.

Don Balon recently claimed United were on alert for Dybala as his asking price fell from around £140m to closer to £105m.

And another report from the Mirror has linked Felix with United and other big clubs, stating his asking price at Benfica is also £105m.

Meanwhile, Ndombele has also attracted plenty of attention lately, with Manchester City linked with a move for him worth around £70m, according to the Sun.

That could mean total spending of around £280m for United, though the Mirror claim Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata could be offloaded this summer, which would undoubtedly make those moves more financially realistic.