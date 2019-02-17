Menu

These Manchester United fans angry at ‘shocking’ report emerging today as unpopular star looks set to stay

Manchester United reportedly seem set to tie Juan Mata down to a new contract, which has angered a large number of their fans.

The Times claim the Spanish playmaker is one of three players who looks likely to put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming weeks, but most Red Devils supporters seem to want him gone.

Mata has never really looked the world class creator he was at former club Chelsea, despite some solid displays down the years for United.

And now at the age of 30, it seems Mata is past his best at this level and is perhaps not the kind of player Man Utd should be building around.

The Daily Mirror link MUFC with some big names ahead of this summer, with Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix one potential player mentioned as a possible Mata replacement.

Fans would surely rather see young blood like that coming in instead of keeping hold of Mata, with these reactions summing up the general feeling about today’s emerging news…

