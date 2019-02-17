Manchester United reportedly seem set to tie Juan Mata down to a new contract, which has angered a large number of their fans.

The Times claim the Spanish playmaker is one of three players who looks likely to put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming weeks, but most Red Devils supporters seem to want him gone.

Mata has never really looked the world class creator he was at former club Chelsea, despite some solid displays down the years for United.

And now at the age of 30, it seems Mata is past his best at this level and is perhaps not the kind of player Man Utd should be building around.

The Daily Mirror link MUFC with some big names ahead of this summer, with Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix one potential player mentioned as a possible Mata replacement.

Fans would surely rather see young blood like that coming in instead of keeping hold of Mata, with these reactions summing up the general feeling about today’s emerging news…

Controversial opinion but extension of Mata contract is shocking. Anyone who's seen him this season know he's done. Plays against teams like Reading, Burnley and can't get close to what he was — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 17, 2019

He’s never reached that level he was at Chelsea imo, time to move on — guapo (@ffsRodney) February 17, 2019

Mata can play in La Liga but not in Premier League, is powerless — Jonuz Cena (@JonuzCenaa) February 17, 2019

Not Mata. Please, not Mata. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) February 17, 2019

NOT MATA Please ??? — ? MuFc ? (@MustafaUtd) February 17, 2019

If you ever wanted to know why we are a mid table club and needed and indication that the owners won’t spend the money, extending Mata’s contract is it. He would struggle to get in the wolves team. #mufc @ManUtd https://t.co/X0G7hfXgeW — Iain Stephens (@iain14) February 17, 2019

Hahaha, Mata.

And somehow we are supposed to also sign Dybala and Icardi above that?

This club is a joke — United_Blood (@ian_nganga) February 17, 2019

Please leave Mata out of this discussion https://t.co/jzKljvKGXz — Nero Black (@nerolism47) February 17, 2019

Let Mata go, Eriksen have just 1 year and half left on his Spurs contract, we need quality okyaers like him — M.E (@me_esso10) February 17, 2019