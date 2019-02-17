Manchester United planning WORLD RECORD summer transfer swoop for top class defensive talent

Man United are said to be eyeing up a £90M transfer swoop for Senegal and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer.

United could really do with some more options to choose from in the centre of defence, as players like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly just aren’t good enough if the club are serious about winning the Premier League again.

United signing Koulibaly would instantly improve their defence massively, and the dream of seeing him in a Red Devils shirt could seen become a reality if this report from the Sun is anything to go off.

According to the report, United are planning a £90M swoop for the defender in the summer, with club scout Jim Lawlor watching the player in Napoli’s 0-0 draw with Fiorentina last week.

United paying £90M for Koulibaly would end up being a world record fee for a defender, as the current record stands at £75M, the fee Liverpool paid to sign Virgil Van Dijk last year as per the Sun.

Koulibaly has managed to establish himself as one of the top defenders in the world in the last couple of years, and it’s no surprise to hear that Untied are willing to fork out so much for the player’s signature.

If United are successful in their pursuit of Koulibaly, it’ll be a huge boost for the club’s squad, and the difference the Senegalese international would bring to United side could be the difference in them winning the Premier League title or not in the not-too-distant future.