Chelsea and Manchester United given major potential transfer boosts by Real Madrid

Chelsea and Manchester United could reportedly be given a major transfer boost regarding their long-term interest in Mauro Icardi as it seems Real Madrid won’t be signing the Inter Milan striker.

The Argentina international has long been linked with a number of top clubs as his prolific record in Serie A has established him as one of the finest finishers in Europe.

However, Icardi has off-the-pitch issues that now look to have seen Real Madrid end their interest in signing him, according to Marca.

The report suggests this is because of his wife and agent Wanda Nara, with the Spanish giants apparently concerned about the whole media circus that could arrive alongside his signing.

According to the Sun, this could be set to open the door for Chelsea, as they still have some concerns over their centre-forward spot.

The Blues recently offloaded Alvaro Morata after his struggles at Stamford Bridge, bringing in Gonzalo Higuain on loan.

If things don’t work out with Higuain, Chelsea could certainly do with a top-level forward like Icardi to come in instead.

Calciomercato also recently linked Manchester United with an interest in potentially joining the running for the 25-year-old as well, and it’s easy to see how he could be viewed as an upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford.