Manager discusses £70m star’s next move amid Manchester United transfer rumours

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio has been discussing the future of Tanguy Ndombele amid rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United.

The French tactician has been quoted as praising Ndombele as a similar style of player to Red Devils star Paul Pogba, and expressed the belief that he could be a great fit for Juventus.

“He is strong physically and above all technically,” Genesio told Tuttosport, as translated by Goal.

“With the first touch he manages to pass even three players, and when he starts he is difficult to stop.

“He’s precise with his passing, he has a nice dribble. I do not like comparisons, but in fact Ndombele can be a new Pogba.

“Tanguy will become a top club midfielder so I would not be surprised to see him at Juve in the future. But as I am his coach, I would like to enjoy him a little more here at Lyon.”

The 22-year-old certainly looks like he has a big future in the game after shining in Ligue 1 in recent times, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League if possible.

However, one imagines it won’t be easy for the likes of United to win the race for Ndombele’s signature as he continues to impress.

That said, MUFC perhaps don’t particularly need the France international too urgently as they already have Pogba as that style of midfielder in their squad.

Man Utd have also been linked by the Daily Express with a possible move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as they seem keen to make some changes in that position this summer.