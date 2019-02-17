Manchester United ready to bid €300m for superstar forward who’s hinted he wants PL transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to fork out a stunning €300million or thereabouts to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils are eager to win the race for Neymar’s signature in what would be a statement signing and majorly ambitious move.

This would be hugely exciting to see, with the Brazil international long showing himself to be one of the finest attacking players on the planet.

A great entertainer with a strong scoring record, Neymar has a bit of everything and could undoubtedly be the man to take this Man Utd team back to the top.

In a boost to United’s hopes, the 27-year-old has also in the past suggested he’d like to play in the Premier League at some point in his career.

“It’s a big competition. One of the greatest in the world,” Neymar said on a YouTube video, as quoted by Goal, back in December.

“We don’t know how tomorrow will be, but I believe that every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League.”

MUFC seem to be planning big moves for the summer if Don Balon are to be believed, with the Spanish outlet also linking Tottenham striker Harry Kane as another player on their radar.

Either of those would be superb for United, who could do with replacing the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku up front after unconvincing seasons from the pair.