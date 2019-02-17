Money no object for Manchester United as they consider three big-name Solskjaer alternatives, including Chelsea target

Manchester United will not simply hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer in an attempt to save money on their next managerial appointment.

A number of big names remain in the frame for the Red Devils despite Solskjaer’s promising start as interim manager, with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino seemingly still the leading contender.

The Argentine would be expensive to prise away from Spurs, but money is no object for United as they consider him alongside two other big names in Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, according to the Evening Standard.

Solskjaer would likely be the popular choice among MUFC fans at the moment due to his connection to the club from his playing days, but one imagines he still has some work to do to show he’s really in the same league as those others.

Pochettino has done great work at Tottenham on a limited budget, while Allegri and Zidane have won major trophies with Europe’s biggest clubs.

United could also face competition from rivals Chelsea for Zidane, with the Sun recently claiming the Frenchman was one of their priority targets to replace the struggling Maurizio Sarri.