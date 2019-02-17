Manchester United given hope of securing transfer masterclass in potential double swoop

Manchester United look to have been given some hope of sealing an incredible double swoop on rivals Tottenham for their manager Mauricio Pochettino and star player Harry Kane.

Both have been linked with the Red Devils in recent times, with the Guardian among the sources talking up Pochettino as a candidate to come in as Jose Mourinho’s long-term replacement in the summer, even if current caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also giving a great account of himself so far.

Meanwhile, Kane has been linked with Man Utd by Spanish outlet Don Balon in recent times, and the prolific England international makes sense as a target for the club as an upgrade on the out-of-form Romelu Lukaku.

In what could lead to a big double boost, a fresh report from Don Balon claims Kane’s future could be tied to his manager Pochettino, with the pair clearly working superbly together in their time at Spurs.

It’s worth noting that this latest report seems to suggest Kane is more likely to move to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but given his and his manager’s recent links with United, one imagines this could be of interest to MUFC supporters.

If the Manchester giants could somehow complete this audacious double swoop on their rivals, it would surely be an absolute masterclass to set them up very well for the future.

Pochettino has done great work at Tottenham, with the improvement of Kane one of his biggest success stories.

The 25-year-old is an absolute goal machine, scoring 155 goals in all competitions in the last five seasons.

If the pair could be anywhere near that successful at Old Trafford it would surely not be long before United become a force in the English and European game again.