PSG prepared to pay as much as €90M to end world class superstar’s nightmare Barcelona spell

PSG are ready to pay as much as €90M in order to bring Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho to the French capital.

Coutinho has struggled dearly for Barca so far this season, something that a lot of fans may not have been expecting when the player first joined the club from Liverpool back in January 2018.

The Brazilian looks to be extremely lacking in confidence this term, something that has seriously effected his performances on the field.

But, some good news for Coutinho, is that he may be about to be given the chance to end his nightmare stint at the Nou Camp if this report from Diario Gol is anything to go by.

According to the Spanish outlet, Coutinho has decided to leave the Spanish giants, with PSG keen on securing his signature.

The report also notes that PSG are ready to pay up to €90M to sign the former Liverpool midfielder, a fee that Barcelona should not be expecting for a player of Coutinho’s quality.

Despite Coutinho’s clear lack of confidence, he’s still one of the best players on the planet on his day, and Barca would surely think they’d be able to get more than €90M for the Brazilian.

PSG signing Coutinho would allow the player a new chance to impress fans and win over his doubters, something he’s failed to do at the Nou Camp this term.

It’ll be interesting to see if Coutinho does end up at PSG, a move that looks like the right one to make for all parties involved at this point…