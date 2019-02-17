Real Madrid close in on quality transfer ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal

Real Madrid have reportedly nearly agreed a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

It seems the Premier League giants are now set to miss out on Rabiot as he nears the end of his PSG contract, a situation that makes him hugely in-demand ahead of the summer as he could be one of the bargains of the whole transfer window.

Unfortunately, we may not be seeing the talented young France international in England as Don Balon claim Real Madrid have more or less sewn his signing up this week.

The report explains that Lionel Messi is upset as he wanted Rabiot at Barcelona, though AS recently claimed they’d cooled their interest in the player.

That AS report also linked the 23-year-old with Manchester United, who could also certainly do with an upgrade to their midfield options, particularly as last summer’s big signing Fred has been a major disappointment.

The Daily Star have also linked Rabiot with Liverpool and Arsenal, with the latter in particular a club who could have done with a quality signing like this on the cheap.

The Gunners lack real quality in the middle of the park and will also lose Aaron Ramsey to Juventus at the end of the season, with Rabiot an ideal replacement, partly due to having also played under Unai Emery in the past.

Liverpool, meanwhile could also do with the addition of Rabiot as Naby Keita has been slow to settle at Anfield, while he could have been an ideal long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.