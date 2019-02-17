Manchester United set terms to sign £100m star after tracking him all season

Manchester United are reportedly eager to seal the summer transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after following the youngster’s progress all season long.

The 21-year-old is one of the biggest young talents in the Premier League and would be a fine signing for a top club based on his performances this term.

However, the Daily Express claim Man Utd are only ready to sign Neves if Wolves lower their £100million asking price for the Portugal international.

That seems fair enough, with Neves surely not quite worth that amount of money even if he is perhaps looking like being a £100m player at some point in his career.

United would do well to snap up this top youngster and strengthen their midfield, where they could do with an upgrade on flop summer signing Fred.

The Red Devils need someone like Neves with some spark, creativity and a goal threat from the middle of the park, with Paul Pogba’s form also not the most consistent in his time at Old Trafford, even if he has improved a great deal recently.

The France international has come to life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though he still showed his weaknesses in a less influential display against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, getting sent off towards the end.

Neves’ arrival could mean MUFC aren’t overly reliant on Pogba for inspiration in midfield.