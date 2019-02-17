Menu

Verratti agrees new bumper €10m a year contract with PSG

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has reportedly agreed a new contract, the Italian star was masterful in midfield for the French giants against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

According to an exclusive report from Paris United, Verratti has agreed a new deal with PSG that will run until 2024, this is a strong message of intent from the Parisians to their European rivals. The star’s new deal will net him around €208,000 a week.

It’s clear that the Ligue 1 champions were more than happy to meet the demands of the Italy international, the 26-year-old is the cog that keeps PSG’s team ticking.

The 5ft5 midfield maestro has the ability to dictate the tempo of a match and do so with ease, the star’s talents were on full display against Manchester United on Tuesday night – the former Pescara star was able to rattle United during crucial periods within the game.

Here’s a summary of the terms of Verratti’s new deal:

It’s smart of PSG to handle Verratti’s contract situation at this stage of the season, if this had been left to the summer – Verratti could well have had his turned by transfer interest.

