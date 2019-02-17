Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard surprised school kids in his local town with a lovely gesture, the star bought a bunch of school kids ice cream.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old treated some children from Saint Margaret’s school in his local town of Warrington to some free ice cream. The star also stuck around to take pictures with the school kids and sign autographs with them.

Lingard is a class act and the star is a wonderful ambassador for United.

Check out the video below:

.@JesseLingard loves an ice cream in the sun ? pic.twitter.com/gBEVS2lEtd — utdreport (@utdreport) February 15, 2019

It’s great to see that Lingard is still in his usual high spirits, despite being sidelined for what is possibly United’s most crucial period of their season.

Lingard was brought off before halftime in United”s loss to PSG on Tuesday night, The Guardian have reported that the England international will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Lingard is often criticised for his enigmatic character on and off the pitch but the star should be given credit where it’s due, let’s not forget that a lot of people wrote Lingard’s United career off after some not so fruitful loan spells in the Championship.

Lingard has since gone on to establish himself as one of United’s regulars and win himself 22 caps for England in the space of less than 4 seasons.