10 questions Cardiff City want answered by police, FIFA and FA over Emiliano Sala transfer

Cardiff City reportedly want several questions answered before they pay the £15m transfer fee to Nantes for Emiliano Sala.

Both Sala and pilot David Ibbotson tragically died when their plane crashed in the English channel last month as they travelled from Nantes to Cardiff.

It happened just days after the Argentine completed a £15m move to the Premier League outfit, while Cardiff boss Neil Warnock attended his funeral in Argentina this past weekend.

According to The Sun, the Bluebirds want a series of questions answered by Nantes before they pay his transfer fee, although it is noted that if they get their answers from the police, FIFA and the FA, they are more than willing to pay what was agreed with the French outfit.

As per their report, here are the 10 questions that they have put forward:

1. Was Sala a Nantes player when he stepped on to the fatal flight?

2. Who arranged the flight and why did that person put him on a single-engine plane at night in difficult conditions, without adequate emergency apparatus?

3. Who took the decision to put Sala on the plane?

4. Why won’t the owner of the aircraft come forward?

5. Was the plane licenced to take commercial passengers?

6. Was pilot David Ibbotson in possession of a licence to carry passengers?

7. Was Sala third-party owned?

8. Are Sala’s previous club Bordeaux due 50 per cent of the transfer fee as part of a sell-on clause negotiated when he moved to Nantes in 2015?

9. What was transfer broker Willie McKay’s cut?

10. Was McKay’s commission, or part of the transfer fee, due to be split between other parties involved in the deal and, if so, to who?

That will arguably form part of the bigger investigation into Sala’s death too, while the search continues to find Ibbotson’s body as it’s hoped that his loved ones are able to get that closure after such a tragedy.