AC Milan transfer news: Key duo’s values increase, Gattuso blocked exit in January

January signings Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek have wasted little time in making an impression at AC Milan, and it’s reportedly impacted on their valuations already.

While Piatek has scored six goals in five games since joining the Rossoneri, Paqueta has adapted to the style of play in Italy immediately and has helped to increase the quality level in the line-up.

In turn, they could prove to be fundamental additions to the squad as Milan continue to chase Champions League qualification this season, but the benefits of having the pair aren’t seemingly confined to the pitch.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, their respective valuations have already risen with Piatek said to potentially be able to eventually see his price-tag go up to €100m.

From a business perspective, that is undoubtedly great news for Milan. Their investments are growing in value, and in turn if they did wish to sell on, they are seemingly in a great position to make a huge profit.

Nevertheless, for a club with their history and current ambitions moving forward, selling their best players is surely not even an option on the table, as Piatek and Paqueta will be crucial in their bid to achieve success in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also reports that Mateo Musacchio was wanted by Watford and Fulham in January, but the Italian giants turned all offers down as Gattuso wasn’t interested in losing the Argentine defender.

While Mattia Caldara is closing in on a return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, it remains to be seen whether or not Musacchio remains the first choice option for Gattuso next to captain Alessio Romagnoli.

Based on current form, it would be difficult to drop him as Musacchio put in a great performance in the win over Atalanta on Saturday night.

Given the suggestion that Gattuso refused to allow him to leave though, he evidently has an important role to play in the side moving forward, either as a starter or providing competition for places.