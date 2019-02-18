AC Milan transfer news: Three-man shortlist to address key issue in Gattuso’s line-up

AC Milan have reportedly compiled a three-man transfer shortlist as they look to sign a winger in the summer window.

Following their impressive win away at Atalanta on Saturday night, the Rossoneri remain in fourth place in the Serie A table in the race for Champions League qualification.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: €65m+ rated Brazilian ace eyed, two alternatives touted

January signings Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek have undoubtedly made a huge impact already, and further reinforcements are reportedly being eyed for the summer.

Although Hakan Calhanoglu provided a reminder of his quality with a stunning goal in the win at the weekend, Milan arguably still lack quality and depth in the wide positions.

With an over-reliance on Suso on the right wing and Calhanoglu playing out of his more natural role on the left, coach Gennaro Gattuso would surely welcome a signing in that department to offer a new dynamic to his attack.

According to Calciomercato, he could get his wish ahead of next season as Milan are said to be targeting one of Allan Saint-Maximin, Gerard Deulofeu or Florian Thauvin to bolster their options in attack and bring some pace and direct running to their side.

Given the glaring absence of that in their current squad, it seems like a sensible place to prioritise. However, the focus for now will undoubtedly be on qualifying for the Champions League.

Perhaps with the impact that would have on their transfer budget, it could lead to more established options being considered. Nevertheless, given the success that Milan have had with signing promising young players, such as Paqueta and Piatek, it could fit the strategy that they’ve adopted to go for one of the three names above.