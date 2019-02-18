Aaron Ramsey replacement? Arsenal half way to completing £35m transfer MASTERSTROKE

Arsenal are reportedly working on sealing the transfer of Aaron Ramsey’s replacements by re-opening talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega.

The Argentine would cost around £17million as a summer deal looks on the cards alongside a permanent move being triggered for on-loan Barcelona man Denis Suarez for £18m.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who suggest the pair could, between them, replace departing midfielder Ramsey as he prepares for a free transfer to Juventus.

For a combined £35m, that could end up being great work by Arsenal, bringing in two players on the cheap to solve a problem position as Ramsey gives Unai Emery a real headache in midfield.

Suarez joined on loan from Barcelona in January but is yet to make much of an impact, so it remains to be seen if the Gunners will in fact make his move permanent.

But if the Spain international shows his potential this could be smart business by the north London side this summer.