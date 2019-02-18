Arsenal wonderkid ready to make impact in big game this Thursday, says Gunners legend

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is ready to make the step up and play for the Gunners against BATE Borisov in this week’s big game in the Europa League, according to the club’s Under-23 manager Freddie Ljungberg.

Unai Emery could do with something a little different up front after losing the first leg and also losing Alexandre Lacazette to suspension as he was sent off late on in that game.

Nketiah could be the answer for Arsenal after showing plenty of potential when he has played for the first-team, though with so much competition up front it’s been hard for him to get a look-in.

Still, Ljungberg believes he’s ready for more first-team action and that he could play against BATE on Thursday night.

This is quite an endorsement from a club legend, who knows what it takes to play for and succeed for a big club like Arsenal after winning a host of major honours during his time at Highbury and the Emirates Stadium.

“If he gets the call, he’s ready to play without question,” Ljungberg told the Islington Gazette.

“It’s totally up to the manager [but] I’ve always thought we have players [at U23 level] who are ready to do well but it’s up to the first team.

“All I can do is advise and try to get the players as ready as possible.”