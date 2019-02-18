Chelsea given fresh opportunity to seal £131m transfer but face Liverpool competition

Chelsea could reportedly have been given some good news regarding the potential transfer of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

The Spain international was recently linked as a target for the Blues in a report from Don Balon stating they wanted him as part of any deal to sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

It now seems Real are increasingly minded to cash in on Asensio this summer if the money is right, with Don Balon now reporting that this has Chelsea on alert, along with Liverpool and other major clubs.

The piece suggests Los Blancos could let the 23-year-old leave the Bernabeu for around £131million – an expensive purchase, but one that could prove worthwhile in the long run as fees continue to inflate.

Asensio is also a huge young talent despite his recent struggles for Madrid, with a number of the players in this squad not at their best this term as they recover from losing influential former manager Zinedine Zidane and star player Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Don Balon claim that Asensio’s anonymous performance against Girona could be pushing him towards an exit from Madrid, but he could prove an ideal long-term Hazard replacement for Chelsea.

Liverpool could also be a good fit for the player, with Jurgen Klopp playing a stylish brand of attacking football and showing he can improve young players or others who’ve struggled elsewhere.