Blow for Man Utd: Club chief confident managerial target won’t leave in summer

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici believes Man Utd target Massimiliano Allegri won’t leave this summer even if his side win the Champions League.

The Italian tactician has been with the Turin giants since 2014, winning four Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies in a period of domestic dominance.

However, the Champions League has continued to evade them, and they’ll be hoping the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer will help them take that last step towards European glory.

As noted by ESPN in December, it has been suggested that Allegri’s name is on Man Utd’s shortlist of managerial targets as they seek a permanent appointment this summer with interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge until the end of the season.

According to Paratici though, United may well be forced to cross Allegri’s name off that list.

“Allegri is part of this project and I am convinced that, beyond any result in Europe or in Italy, he will continue to work with us to try to improve ourselves,” he told Radio Rai, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Solskjaer enjoyed a fine start to life on the bench at Old Trafford, going 11 games unbeaten prior to their loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

With games against Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City coming up, it will be a real test of his credentials to be considered for the job on a permanent basis.

Nevertheless, with Allegri seemingly not an option, it does narrow down United’s list as ESPN also note in their report above that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be their top choice.

Time will tell if the Argentine takes the job at Old Trafford, but it would appear as though Allegri won’t be leaving Turin based on these comments from Paratici.

Should they go on and win a double with the Champions League and an eighth consecutive Serie A title though, there is surely an argument to suggest that Allegri could be tempted by a new challenge having won all he can with the Bianconeri.