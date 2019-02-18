Maurizio Sarri aims sly dig back at Chelsea fans after ‘f**k Sarri-ball’ chants

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has responded to questions about angry chants about his style of football in tonight’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

The Blues were well beaten by the Red Devils and dumped out of the FA Cup in the process, with Sarri’s side going through a real rough patch at the moment.

The Italian tactician has overseen some humiliating defeats away to Bournemouth and Manchester City in recent weeks, and tonight’s 2-0 home defeat to United will also pile the pressure on him as he seems incapable of turning things around.

Chelsea aren’t known for being patient with their managers, and it seems even CFC supporters are now fed up with the kind of football that’s been served up by the former Napoli boss.

Sarri: "I am worried about results. Not about the fans." #CHEMUN #CFC — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) February 18, 2019

Many at Stamford Bridge tonight could he heard chanting “f**k Sarri-ball” – and when the manager was asked about it after the game, he aimed a little swipe back at the crowd by saying he’s not worried about what they think.

This is unlikely to go down too well with an already hostile Chelsea fan-base…