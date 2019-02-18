Menu

“Hope we lose heavily” – These Chelsea fans have had it with Sarri after line up vs Man Utd named

A number of Chelsea fans are already gutted about tonight after seeing the team put out by manager Maurizio Sarri against Manchester United.

The Blues take on the Red Devils in tonight’s FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge and are in urgent need of a lift after some poor recent results.

However, most fans really seem to have had it with Sarri as they feel he has once again got his team selection wrong for the visit of United.

MUFC are in fine form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so will take some stopping, but it seems Sarri hasn’t got anything different up his sleeve.

Chelsea managers don’t tend to get too long once results start going poorly, and on this occasion it seems many CFC supporters would be happy to see the back of the struggling Italian tactician.

Here’s an example of some of the furious reaction to his line up tonight as many are now hoping their team loses so he can be sent packing quicker…

