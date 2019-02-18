Real Madrid keen on transfer of versatile Chelsea star

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso as they eye up potential replacements for Marcelo.

The Spaniard has had an up-and-down career at Stamford Bridge, initially looking world class under Antonio Conte but struggling since being shifted out of his wing-back position to a more defensive role under Maurizio Sarri.

According to Don Balon, Alonso is a name on Madrid’s radar at the moment as they also consider Bayern Munich star David Alaba to bolster their defensive options.

Alonso could be a useful signing for Real regardless of his Chelsea struggles, as he is a versatile and experienced performer at the highest level.

The Spanish giants do need to think long-term as Marcelo now looks to be past his best despite so many years of great service at the Bernabeu.

Alonso may also be a realistic target as Chelsea could surely be persuaded to sell him after an inconsistent campaign, while they also have a decent backup option in Emerson Palmieri already at the club.