Chelsea star explains reasons for snubbing January transfer away

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has discussed his situation at Stamford Bridge and why he considered his future but ultimately chose to stay at the club in the January transfer window.

The Denmark international has not had a great deal of first-team opportunities for the Blues since returning from a hugely impressive loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he showed himself to be one of the finest young players in Europe.

Competition is strong at Chelsea, however, and Christensen’s future had been the subject of some speculation this January just gone.

Calciomercato, reporting on the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, reported in the winter that Juventus were among the 22-year-old’s admirers, though a move never materialised.

Speaking about it now, Christensen explained that he was given assurances by CFC that he was in their plans for the future, and explained that he’s happy enough where he is to be patient over playing time.

‘There was a lot of talk, but it was pretty soon made clear to me that the club still saw me as one of those to play,’ he told Bold.dk.

‘Of course there were a lot of considerations, but as they made it clear to me that there was a need for me in the club, it was really not that hard for me to accept it.

‘I’ve been to the club for many years and I still love being there. It is solely because of the playing time that the considerations have been set in motion. But I look forward and am very clear with the situation.’