“Doesn’t know where he is half the time” – Chelsea flop ripped to shreds by angry fans after woeful display vs Man United

Angry Chelsea fans are venting their frustration at David Luiz for the way he’s defended tonight against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils raced into a 2-0 lead at half time of tonight’s big game at Stamford Bridge, with both goals coming from crosses into the box.

It’s fair to say it’s not been Chelsea’s finest hour defensively, with Maurizio Sarri really struggling to get enough out of this squad that was not so long ago far more solid under Antonio Conte.

Luiz, however, just seems to be a player going backwards, which is perhaps unsurprising as the Brazilian is maybe now past his peak at the highest level.

These Blues supporters are not at all impressed with him this evening, though in fairness he’s also far from the only one getting stick as this whole CFC side just looks flat and lifeless once again.

Here’s some reaction to Luiz and others as Chelsea fans bemoan a poor first half showing…

Do the midfielders need to do better on these goals Chelsea are letting up? 100% But I’m sorry this goes to the defense first & foremost. Alonso isn’t a LB. We know this. He’s a LWB. And Luiz doesn’t know where he is half the time. Rüdiger getting bullied & Azpi looks average. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 18, 2019

David luiz is not good enough defensively. He is an excellent passer of the ball but doesnt do his tasks defensively — okoye kingsley ugo (@okoyekingsleyug) February 18, 2019

Why Marcos Alonso has lasted so long at my club, I’ll never know. David Luiz too? — Drippy (@Sguznana_11) February 18, 2019

What is David Luiz even doing here? This has to be the loosest defending of all time. Could drive a fleet of lorries between Luiz and Rashford. ?#CHEMUN #FACup pic.twitter.com/gogmOoUIIj — SouthernSportsNation (@SoSportsNation) February 18, 2019

When I look at DAVID LUIZ is like looking at a perfect reflection of my self… Poor excuse of a central defender pic.twitter.com/AeZ1HxLEId — yeygo_he_done_trader (@Tiego_7) February 18, 2019

Alonso and David Luiz are absolute clowns. — Tayo of Lagos (@wiilkilz) February 18, 2019

Why are still starting David Luiz? Has he not disappointed us enough? — Not Greg Green (@gregorwhy_) February 18, 2019