“Doesn’t know where he is half the time” – Chelsea flop ripped to shreds by angry fans after woeful display vs Man United

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Angry Chelsea fans are venting their frustration at David Luiz for the way he’s defended tonight against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils raced into a 2-0 lead at half time of tonight’s big game at Stamford Bridge, with both goals coming from crosses into the box.

It’s fair to say it’s not been Chelsea’s finest hour defensively, with Maurizio Sarri really struggling to get enough out of this squad that was not so long ago far more solid under Antonio Conte.

MORE: Video: Paul Pogba with a brilliant goal and celebration as Manchester United go 2-0 up vs Chelsea

Luiz, however, just seems to be a player going backwards, which is perhaps unsurprising as the Brazilian is maybe now past his peak at the highest level.

These Blues supporters are not at all impressed with him this evening, though in fairness he’s also far from the only one getting stick as this whole CFC side just looks flat and lifeless once again.

Here’s some reaction to Luiz and others as Chelsea fans bemoan a poor first half showing…

