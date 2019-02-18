Inter are reportedly pushing to convince Ivan Rakitic to leave Barcelona and are said to have put a contract offer on the table.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a key figure at the Nou Camp since joining from Sevilla in 2014, making 249 appearances for the Catalan giants.

That’s over 50 outings in each campaign he’s been with Barca, thus proving that regardless of coaching changes, he has remained a constant in a successful period for the club.

However, that could be about to change this summer amid ongoing talk of a renewal, with Calciomercato noting that Inter want to sign him and take him to the San Siro.

It’s added that the Nerazzurri are willing to offer €6m-a-year net over four years to convince the Croatian international to make the move, but it remains to be seen whether or not that’s an option that appeals enough to Rakitic to persuade him to leave Barcelona.

As he continues to play a key role for coach Ernesto Valverde while competing for major honours with a European heavyweight, if an agreement can be reached on a new deal then there doesn’t seem to be a great deal to suggest that he could move.

Nevertheless, an impressive financial offer coupled with a new challenge could also appeal to him, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Inter can complete a raid on Barcelona in the summer to significantly bolster their midfield.

It would certainly be a change for Rakitic though, with the Serie A giants currently still battling to ensure that they continue to qualify for the Champions League as their main priority.