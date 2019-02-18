FA Cup quarter-final draw in full: Manchester United and Manchester City kept apart

Manchester United and Manchester City have been kept apart in the FA Cup quarter-final draw made on Monday night.

The Red Devils were the final team to make it into the next stage of the competition after an impressive 2-0 win away to Chelsea.

With United and City now surely the main two favourites to win the FA Cup this season, it’s certainly intriguing to see them kept apart as we could now hopefully get a Manchester Derby for this season’s final.

Man Utd have been given another tough draw, however, drawing Wolves away, while City travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Championship side Swansea.

Elsewhere, there’s another all-Premier League clash as Watford take on Crystal Palace, with Millwall vs Brighton the other tie.

Here’s the FA Cup quarter-final draw in full as the 2018/19 edition of this competition really starts to hot up…

Swansea v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton