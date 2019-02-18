Five-man Real Madrid transfer shortlist to replace influential figure, Chelsea and Man City stars eyed

Real Madrid have reportedly compiled a five-man transfer shortlist consisting of options to replace Marcelo at left-back.

The 30-year-old has been with the Spanish giants since 2007, winning four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies among many other pieces of silverware.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid single out Arsenal star as potential replacement for out-of-favour ace

With 476 appearances for the club to his name, there is no denying that he has been a fundamental part of their success in recent years, but question marks are being raised over his future at the Bernabeu.

As noted by Marca, it’s not just talk off the pitch, but his form on it has led to suggestions that he can no longer be considered the first choice left-back for the Los Blancos.

Now, as reported by Calciomercato, via Fichajes.net, it has been suggested that should Marcelo move on at the end of the season, there are five names in contention to fill the void that he would leave behind.

David Alaba, Marcos Alonso, Benjamin Mendy, Raphael Guerreiro and Alex Sandro are all specifically mentioned in the report, but it remains to be seen if any can be prised away from their respective clubs this summer.

Alonso has made 29 appearances for Chelsea so far this season as he continues to establish himself as a key figure for Maurizio Sarri, while in contrast, Mendy’s injury woes have again limited him as he’s played just 12 games.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Marcelo has been linked with a move to Juventus to set up a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Turin last summer.

With that in mind, perhaps a swap deal with the Italian giants for Alex Sandro can’t be ruled out, as that would arguably be a solution for all parties concerned with both clubs getting a first-choice left-back, while the pair would avoid being in direct competition for the same spot.