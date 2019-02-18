Liverpool could rival Manchester United for exciting £70m transfer

Liverpool could reportedly go back in for Jadon Sancho in the future after previously missing out on a transfer swoop for the England wonderkid.

Sancho is currently shining at Borussia Dortmund after leaving Manchester City as a youngster, and the Daily Mirror claim the Reds were interested in him then as well.

They even quote Jurgen Klopp as admitting to a previous interest in Sancho, and they add that Liverpool could go back in for the player, who is also linked in the piece as having caught the eye of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 18-year-old certainly looks a huge talent, and it would no doubt be exciting to see him back in England some time soon.

Still, it would surely now be an expensive move, with Man Utd previously linked with the former City winger in a move worth around £70million by the Sun.

Sancho could prove well worth the investment, however, if he continues this remarkable and rapid progress he’s made in the last year or so.

Although Liverpool already have plenty of quality options in attack, Sancho seems an ideal fit in Klopp’s side, while he could also be the perfect replacement for flop signing Alexis Sanchez at MUFC.