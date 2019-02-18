Jose Mourinho drops hint over desire for next managerial job following Man Utd exit

Jose Mourinho has suggested that he would be open to coaching in Ligue 1 as he eyes his first managerial job since leaving Man Utd.

The Portuguese tactician left Old Trafford in December after a disappointing opening half to the campaign which saw his side struggle to break into the top four in the Premier League, let alone be part of the title race.

In turn, his reputation arguably took a hit given the way in which he left, and the wait goes on to see what job he takes next to secure a return to management.

As seen in his quotes below, he has seemingly opened the door to the possibility of coaching in France, as that is one of the major European leagues in which he hasn’t yet coached having been so successful everywhere else he’s been.

“I can imagine that, yes [working in Ligue 1]. I have worked in four different countries and I like that,” he told BeIN Sports, as quoted by The Sun.

“I like to get to know other cultures and to learn all the time. To work in another league would be a fantastic experience.”

Given his history of spending big on transfer targets and his track record of success which would demand one of the top jobs in France, it’s difficult to see any other option than Paris Saint-Germain, if Mourinho was to move to France.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions would surely be able to match his ambitions on and off the pitch, and so it remains to be seen if that becomes an option in the future.

It doesn’t seem like it will be an imminent opportunity though, with Thomas Tuchel ensuring that they remain top of the table with a 12-point lead, while they are in a strong position to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals given their advantage over Man Utd in their last-16 tie.