Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reportedly be without Dejan Lovren for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants visit Anfield on Tuesday night hoping to return home for the second leg on March 13 with an advantage to protect.

It seems as though they’ll be handed a major boost ahead of the first meeting though, as The Mirror report that Lovren won’t be fit enough to make the starting line-up for Liverpool this week.

That is particularly concerning for Klopp and Reds fans as Virgil van Dijk is already missing through suspension while Joe Gomez is out with a long-term injury problem, as added in the report.

With that in mind, it’s going to force the German tactician into an unwanted reshuffle at the back, which could leave them vulnerable against a top class Bayern side who will hope to expose those concerns.

It’s added that Lovren could yet make the bench, but it’s suggested that Fabinho could start alongside Joel Matip in the heart of the Liverpool backline.

With key fixtures coming up in the Premier League too, the Merseyside giants will be desperate for positive news on the injury front in the coming weeks.

With so much on the line in their title race and the Champions League knockout stage, the last thing Klopp needs is for mounting selection problems. Unfortunately for the Reds boss, that appears to be what he is facing in defence ahead of Tuesday night.