Jose Mourinho wants transfer of Liverpool star as he plans for potential job with CL giants

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to try a transfer raid on old rivals Liverpool for Roberto Firmino if he gets the Real Madrid job.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is prepared to consider giving Mourinho a second stint in charge at the Bernabeu after this difficult campaign.

Madrid lost the extremely successful Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season, with his initial replacement Julen Lopetegui not lasting long after a disastrous start.

Since then, Santiago Solari has fared a bit better but still doesn’t look an ideal long-term option for the club, with Mourinho more proven and experienced when it comes to delivering major honours.

And if the Portuguese tactician does take over at Real, Don Balon claim he’d want a number of signings, among those Liverpool front-man Firmino.

The Brazil international has been superb for the Reds and seems an ideal Mourinho player due to his tremendous work rate up front.

It seems clear Madrid need a long-term replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema, but Liverpool will surely do all they can to keep hold of Firmino, who is instrumental to how they play under Jurgen Klopp.