Liverpool will REJECT €50m swap deal with world-class ace as star man going NOWHERE

Liverpool reportedly have no intention of selling Mohamed Salah and so will reject the touted offer of a swap deal from Juventus.

As noted by Tuttosport, it had been suggested that Juventus would be willing to offer €50m plus Paulo Dybala in order to prise Salah away from Anfield.

That would give Liverpool a world-class replacement and money to spend to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad, albeit they would be losing their talismanic winger who has made a sensational impact since joining from Roma in 2017.

The 26-year-old has scored 64 goals in 86 games for the Merseyside giants, and continues to lead their charge to win major honours this season with the Premier League title and Champions League still up for grabs.

With that in mind, it’s reported by the Daily Star that Liverpool have no intention of letting him leave, and so will snub the idea of signing Dybala in a possible swap deal.

Having sold the likes of Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Philippe Coutinho in recent years, Liverpool have built a reputation as a selling club when the European giants come knocking.

However, if accurate, this could send a real message to their rivals that they are now focused on building a squad capable of dominating at home and in Europe, without having to sacrifice key individuals.