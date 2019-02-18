Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow as Roberto Firmino has sat out training today due to an illness ahead of the club’s crunch Champions League tie with Bayern Munich tomorrow.

James Pearce reports that the Brazil international was not spotted in today’s final training session ahead of the big game, and has since found out the player has a virus.

Firmino has a virus. Full story to follow — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) February 18, 2019

This is a big worry for Liverpool, as they’ll need everyone fit and on top of their game if they are to stand a chance against Bayern tomorrow night.

The Reds reached the Champions League final in thrilling style last season, and will be keen to make up for that defeat against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Still, Bayern will be a big test and they could do with the goals and work rate that Firmino brings to their front three.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t rotated his attack a huge amount in recent seasons, though Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi remain backup options for the German tactician.

UPDATE: Pearce has now confirmed Firmino’s illness in a report for the Liverpool Echo, though he states the club remain hopeful he should recover in time to feature tomorrow night.

Sturridge is on stand-by to fill in if needed, while Dejan Lovren is also out injured, meaning Fabinho is expected to play at centre-back against the Bavarian giants.