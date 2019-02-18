Barcelona ahead of Chelsea in transfer battle for in-form attacker

Barcelona are reportedly leading the chase against Chelsea and other clubs in the transfer battle for Luka Jovic.

The young Eintracht Frankfurt forward is in superb form at the moment and really catching the eye, with Barca said to be up against Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for his signature, according to Goal.

The Serbian looks an exciting talent for the future and could be ideal for Barcelona to come in as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international has been a hugely important player for the Catalan giants but recently turned 32 and has shown some signs of going off the boil in recent times.

Jovic, meanwhile, seems an ideal fit for Barcelona’s style of play, though his move to the Nou Camp would undoubtedly be a blow for Chelsea.

The Blues need more firepower up front at the moment, with Gonzalo Higuain only at Stamford Bridge on loan, while flops Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi have been loaned out and Olivier Giroud continues to warm the bench.