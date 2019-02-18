Video: Luke Shaw shows how much he’s improved with crucial challenge for Manchester United against Chelsea

Once criticised almost week in, week out by Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw looked to have no future at Manchester United.

Now, the England left-back is one of their most reliable performers, with this superb last-ditch challenge against Chelsea showing how much he’s improved.

Watch the video below as N’Golo Kante plays Pedro in with a neat through-ball, only for Shaw to read the danger and get a crucial block in.

While it might be a stretch to say this was a certain goal, Pedro would have had a great opportunity to slot home from there if not for Shaw’s quick thinking and strong defending.

It remains 2-0 to United at the time of writing as they look to be heading for yet another hugely impressive result under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.