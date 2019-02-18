REVEALED: Manchester United ‘in talks over beating Chelsea to €80million transfer after getting green light’

Manchester United are reportedly holding internal discussions over a transfer swoop for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for some time now, and also remains a target for their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

According to latest reports from Spain, United are now lining up a potential €80million to win the race for Sandro’s signature.

It seems Juve could be willing to sanction this sale as they want to replace the defender anyway by bringing in Marcelo from Real Madrid.

This has given Man Utd the green light to try to negotiate a deal for Sandro, who could be seen as an upgrade on Luke Shaw at left-back.

Although the young England international has had a fine season at Old Trafford, MUFC cannot rest on their laurels and should always look to improve in every department.

It would certainly be an exciting move for United if they could attract a quality, experienced performer like Sandro the club.