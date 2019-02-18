Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already broken Jose Mourinho record at Manchester United this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued his terrific start to life as Manchester United manager by winning his 11th game out of 13 in charge.

Remarkably, the Norwegian tactician has already won more games than his predecessor Jose Mourinho won this term in the 24 matches he was in charge before being sacked in December.

Solskjaer arrived as interim manager following Mourinho’s departure, and after this incredible start he’ll be increasingly tipped to land the job permanently.

Mourinho’s reputation certainly look a battering after a tough time at Old Trafford, and it arguably continues to do so even more after the remarkable turnaround orchestrated by Solskjaer.

Despite the 45-year-old’s relative lack of experience at the highest level of management, he really seems to have struck a chord with these players to lift them to the kind of form that looked impossible just a couple of months ago.

This stat achieved tonight just sums up what an upgrade he’s been on Mourinho.