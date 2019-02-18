Solskjaer reveals what he told Pogba and Herrera before both scored for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his game-plan for midfielders Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera after both scored in the FA Cup win over Chelsea tonight.

Speaking on the BBC’s coverage of the game in his post-match interview, Solskjaer revealed he told both Pogba and Herrera to contribute in attack by getting into the opposition penalty area.

The approach worked like a charm for the Norwegian tactician, with Herrera heading in United’s opener from a peach of a cross from Pogba.

Not long afterwards, the France international was on the score-sheet himself, scoring another header for the Red Devils from another great delivery, this time from Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea just couldn’t deal with it, and it seems full credit must go to Solskjaer for this attacking approach, which is so different to the style MUFC were playing under his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Here’s Solskjaer on what he told his midfielders, as quoted on Twitter by Chris Winterburn: