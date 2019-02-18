Menu

Video: These Manchester United fans love what Ander Herrera did at full time against Chelsea




Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is getting a lot of praise on Twitter right now for this classy gesture towards Alexis Sanchez at the end of the win over Chelsea.

The Red Devils won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals, but Sanchez’s performance isn’t exactly what will be remembered from the game.

Still, Herrera was clearly happy with his contribution in his brief appearance off the bench as he went over to him at full time.

Fans are now praising the Spaniard’s leadership as he perhaps tries to restore Sanchez’s confidence after his major struggles in his time at Old Trafford.

