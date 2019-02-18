Manchester United in pole position to clinch £31.5million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly the club in pole position to beat the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich to the transfer of Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

The Greece international is strongly linked with United by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport as they state he’s looking unlikely to sign a new contract with Roma.

The report states Manolas has a £31.5million release clause in his contract, which is undoubtedly helpful for Man Utd if they do try and get him.

The 27-year-old is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe after an impressive few years in Italy, and it’s easy to see how he’d represent great value for money at that price.

This would also allow United to strengthen one area of major weakness in their current squad, with Victor Lindelof the only name to really give a good account of himself in the club’s defence this season.

Manolas would surely be a big upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, so United will hope they can see off competition from Bayern and Juve.