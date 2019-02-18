Manchester United to trigger star’s release clause in club-record transfer

Manchester United reportedly plan to trigger the £96million release clause of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi this summer.

Don Balon claim the Argentina international is firmly in the Red Devils’ sights as they look to take advantage of his buy-out clause at the San Siro.

Icardi could be a fine signing for Man Utd, but could also be an expensive risk, depending on which Icardi we see in the Premier League.

So often one of the most prolific performers in Serie A and indeed Europe, Icardi has gone slightly off the boil lately, losing himself the captaincy at Inter in the process.

This has put the 25-year-old’s future in doubt, and Don Balon seem to think United are ready to take advantage by paying as much as £96m for him.

This would break their previous transfer record fee of £89m paid for Paul Pogba back in 2016, as reported at the time by BBC Sport.

This would clearly be a major statement by MUFC, suggesting they really have confidence the player could bounce back from his troubles in Italy and prove an upgrade on the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

It would be intriguing to see Icardi in English football, but Don Balon also note of interest from Real Madrid, so this is far from a done deal.