Neymar wants transfers of Chelsea, Manchester United & Liverpool stars if he is to join Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly open to a transfer to Real Madrid, but is adamant he’ll only join on his own terms.

This is according to the latest report from Spanish source Don Balon, who claim the Brazil international is asking for some big-name signings if he is to leave PSG for Real Madrid in the summer.

Don Balon claim Neymar wants Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to replace Luka Modric in midfield, while he wants Chelsea and Liverpool forwards Eden Hazard and Roberto Firmino alongside him in a new-look attack.

This is all easier said than done for Real Madrid, even with their record of splashing the cash on big-name ‘Galactico’ signings.

It would certainly be a big blow for Premier League fans to see three stars like Hazard, Pogba and Firmino all leave for Spain in one go.

All three are among the most important players at their respective clubs, but could undoubtedly form an incredible squad alongside Neymar and others at the Bernabeu.

Real sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer so may be in need of a rebuilding project of this calibre if they are to dominate Europe again like they have done in recent years, winning four of the last five Champions League finals.