Manchester United tipped to succeed with £80m transfer bid for unsettled Chelsea star

Manchester United are being tipped to succeed in persuading Chelsea to sell N’Golo Kante to them if they offer around £80million for his services.

The France international is currently having a difficult season with the Blues, having been played out of position by Maurizio Sarri despite showing himself to be one of the best defensive midfield players in the world in recent years.

This has led to some talk of Kante perhaps looking to leave Chelsea for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but could Man Utd be realistic contenders for his signature too?

United have notably been linked with Kante before during his time at Leicester City, and he’s shone alongside Paul Pogba for the French national team, particularly as the duo were key to Les Bleus’ World Cup win in the summer.

While MUFC are not currently being linked with the 27-year-old, 90min explain that it’s not too unrealistic to think that the player could move to Old Trafford for around £80m.

United have been linked with midfielders in recent times, so could benefit from raiding their rivals for a long-term replacement for struggling stars like Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Chelsea have also sold to United in the recent past, letting Matic and Juan Mata move to the Red Devils despite the clubs’ rivalry.

Given Kante’s current situation, it could well be a possibility that, if United show an interest, they could land themselves this star player from their rivals.