Real Madrid rival Liverpool and Arsenal for €80m transfer to replace big name

Real Madrid are reportedly looking into the potential transfer of Lille star Nicolas Pepe to help them find a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is the latest to show an interest in Pepe after his superb performances in Ligue 1 this season, which have also seen other big names linked with him in recent months.

The Ivory Coast international can play up front or out wide and seems ready to take a step up in his career to play for a truly elite club.

If Real Madrid come calling, that could be bad news for other suitors, with Don Balon also recently linking Liverpool as being keen on him too.

The Reds don’t exactly need a signing like Pepe urgently, but he could be a useful addition to provide the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino with more competition and cover as they’ve not quite hit the dizzying heights of last season yet this term.

Arsenal have also been linked with Pepe by football.london and could really do with that calibre of attacker in their squad some time soon.

However, Don Balon’s latest report state that the 23-year-old would cost around €80m, which is surely affordable for Real, but not necessarily for Arsenal.