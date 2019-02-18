Video: Paul Pogba with a brilliant goal and celebration as Manchester United go 2-0 up vs Chelsea

Manchester United have gone 2-0 up against Chelsea thanks to this brilliant Paul Pogba goal in tonight’s FA Cup clash.

The France international headed in from Marcus Rashford’s inch-perfect cross in what was a stunning team move by the Red Devils.

Pogba then lay on the Stamford Bridge turf as part of his celebration, as his team-mates piled on to him.

For Chelsea, this looks like very bad news for manager Maurizio Sarri, as his side once again look helpless against a top side this evening.

Following recent heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City, Chelsea surely won’t show much more patience to their manager if tonight does end in a defeat?