Super-agent could help Juventus land two classy signings this summer

Juventus could reportedly use their connection with super-agent Jorge Mendes to sign James Rodriguez and Alex Grimaldo this summer.

The Bianconeri have worked with Mendes in recent times having signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo last summer, while he holds a lot of power in football given his client list and ties at Wolverhampton Wanderers and elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, that could now be followed by more business this summer, with Rodriguez and Grimaldo named as two potential transfer targets for the reigning Serie A champions.

While Grimaldo could offer much needed competition and quality depth along with Alex Sandro at left-back, Rodriguez would undoubtedly add a different dynamic to coach Massimiliano Allegri’s attacking options.

The Colombian international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, but assuming an option to buy isn’t exercised, he could be available on the transfer market at the end of the season.

Having scored three goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances so far this season, the 27-year-old has shown his quality despite suffering a serious knee injury in November.

Time will tell if Bayern wish to sign him outright, or if Juve are given the advantage through Mendes to try and convince him to move to Turin instead where he could be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo.

Nevertheless, given the attacking options currently available to Juventus, it remains to be seen if a sacrifice is needed first to make space for Rodriguez.

Allegri currently has Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado available to play in a front three, and so adding more quality and competition in the form of Rodriguez could result in several players not getting as much playing time as they would like.